The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Video



01 / YouTube



For transforming itself from Google’s folly into a global network. Moves such as nurturing original content partners that can attract an audience; hosting successful live events (concerts, Conan O’Brien’s 24-hour live stairwell cam); developing Leanback, a more TV-like experience for viewers; and tailoring its advertising products to the site’s offerings have made YouTube into web video’s most powerful force, with some 3 billion views every day.

02 / Twitter



For shaping the future of interactive TV. Twitter has become the home for real-time conversation about live programming, sometimes integrated directly into programming (see: on-air “tweet streams” during MTV awards shows and CNN news coverage). The platform can also enhance the couch-potato experience, such as when Glee characters tweet during the show broadcasts so fans can watch alongside the on-screen personalities they love.



03 / Netflix



For leading the charge for cable cord-cutters (read: people who drop cable service in favor of streaming digital content to their TV) with its smart and aggressive dealmaking. Netflix’s most significant deal in 2010 was its content arrangement with Epix HD, an upstart cable channel, which gives the service an attractive array of movies and shows from Viacom, Paramount, and Lionsgate studios.