The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Transportation



01 / Nissan >>

For creating the Leaf, the first mass-market, all-electric car. To make the switch from gas to electricity easier, Nissan is working with electric companies and cities, such as Houston, to build public charging networks.

02 / Azul >>



For converting bus riders into frequent fliers by introducing quick, convenient, and cheap flights in Brazil. The company, started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, secured about 8% of the Brazilian market within two years of its first flight. And by the end of 2011, Neeleman plans to have the airline serving 50 Brazilian cities.

03 / IBM >>



For revolutionizing the way we travel within and between cities. IBM’s traffic-management software, for example, raises and lowers tolls depending on how many cars are on the road.