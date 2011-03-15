Close Reading Al Qaeda’s Latest Jihadist Women’s eMagazine (Yes, Latest)

Al Qaeda has released a new online women’s magazine, Al Shamikah–The Majestic. The contents range from Cosmopolitan-style stories on pleasing your husband and working on household duties to calls to violent terrorism and praise for the wives of suicide bombers. While Al Shamikah is written in classical Arabic, the contents appear aimed at a worldwide audience.

For those interested in reading the magazine, a mirror of the contents has been posted to Scribd and a backup copy is also available through archive.org.

But this isn’t even the first jihadist women’s magazine. It isn’t even Al Qaeda’s first attempt at a women’s magazine. Terrorism researcher Aaron Zelin has noted that global Islamist insurgents have a long history of producing women’s magazines. In 2004, Al Qaeda affiliates in Saudi Arabia created an emagazine called Al Khansaa which contained information on first aid for wounded family members and combat training for women. According to the BBC, the contents were interesting:

Some take a somewhat patronising attitude, dwelling on supposed female weaknesses that must be overcome in the cause of jihad–such as over-dependence on home comforts like TV and air conditioning. A section on current affairs also devotes some space to an attack on the recent development of having women presenters on Saudi TV, suggesting it is a kind of prostitution.

Al Khansaa only lasted a short time. Another jihadist magazine aimed at women, Hadifat Al Khansaa, was launched in 2010. Al Khansaa is the name of a well-known Arabic poet from the Qu’ranic era and Hadifat Al Khansaa means “granddaughters of Al Khansaa.”

As for the new jihadist magazine–it’s a hot mess, as the kids say. Al Shakimah‘s cover features a clip-art like illustration of a women in a veil next to the barrel of a sub-machine gun. On the cover, two articles called “Meeting a Jihad Wife” and “Pages From the Pen of a Female Jihadist” are promoted in bold-faced type. Articles also offer advice for lonelyhearts seeking to marry a mujahidin (holy warrior). One lifestyle column, titled “Your House is Your Kingdom,” encourages women to obtain beautiful skin through staying indoors with their faces covered. Women are urged to “not go out except when necessary” and to wear a niqab in order to “[comply] with the commands of God Almighty.”

Other parts of the magazine feature poems advocating revolutionary violence and calls for women to stand by their jihadist men.