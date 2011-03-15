Welcome to the Anthropocene: The Human-Powered, Fossil Fuel-Driven Era

Back when I was a kid, I sometimes daydreamed about traveling back in time to the exotic Age of Dinosaurs in order to liven up what I thought was a relatively plain and insignificant existence in suburban Connecticut. It’s easy to overlook the exceptional qualities of a familiar setting in this way unless someone calls attention to them. That’s what has happened recently with our present-day position on the geologic time scale, thanks to a trendy new title.

Other more ancient epochs represented early phases of post-dinosaur evolution (Paleocene and Eocene) or multiple ice ages (Pleistocene). But this latest epochal name, originally coined by ecologist Eugene Stoermer and widely promoted by Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen, recognizes humankind as a transformative force of nature. No, it’s not the “Plasticene.” It’s the “Anthropocene,” which translates to “The Age of Humans.”

I recently asked Stoermer about his term. “I used it in conferences here and there,” he explained, “and it eventually caught people’s attention.” That’s an understatement; the concept is now widely used in scientific circles and is seeping into mainstream culture, as well. Does he mind that the label is often incorrectly attributed to Crutzen? “No, the origination of ideas or terms isn’t an issue with me. It’s my own fault, anyway; I’ve got a big mouth but a lazy pen.” And how does one pronounce it? “I say AN-thro-po-cene,” Stoermer said, “although an-THROP-o-cene works, too.”

The case for naming this segment of Earth’s history after us is compelling. Farmers now spread more nitrogen fertilizer annually than all of the planet’s forests, grasslands, and bird rookeries combined. The shadowed half of the planet now glows artificially as though covered with fireflies, and human-driven species invasions and extinctions are beginning to rival any in history. But perhaps the most pervasive influence of all comes from our heat-trapping fossil fuel emissions.

Geohistorical records show that natural greenhouse gas buildups triggered an intense warming period shortly after the demise of the dinosaurs, holding global mean temperatures at least 20°F higher than today for thousands of years. Forests cloaked both polar regions, sea levels stood hundreds of feet higher than today, the oceans acidified, and the carbon chemistry of all living bodies was distorted in ways that still show up clearly in fossils. Now, 55 million years later, we seem to be heading backwards in time toward that ancient greenhouse event as tree-lines once again shift poleward, the oceans rise and acidify, and a new global “carbon isotope excursion” contaminates our flesh and bones, skews chemical analyses of ecosystems, and even changes the apparent carbon-14 ages of recent artifacts.

The cause of that former hothouse is unclear, perhaps something to do with undersea volcanism. But we know exactly what’s causing it now: Homo sapiens.