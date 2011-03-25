The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Food

01 / PepsiCo >>



For its ambitious nutrition R&D. Does better nutrition require curbing our appetites for Cheetos and Fritos and Mountain Dew (oh, my!)? Not if PepsiCo can help it. The snack-food giant recently opened a clinical research center charged with making its products healthier–slashing fat, sugar, and sodium by as much as 25% in the next 10 years–without changing their taste.



02 / Trader Joes >>

For vaulting past Whole Foods to become America’s favorite specialty grocer. Though Trader Joe’s masquerades as a neighborhood store, it boasts $8 billion in annual revenue. Its stores carry 4,000 different products, compared to typical grocery stores’ 50,000. This meticulous stocking helps it sell $1,750 per square foot–twice as much as Whole Foods.

03 / Madecasse >>

For building a bean-to-bar chocolate company in one of the poorest countries in the world. Seventy percent of the world’s cocoa comes from West Africa, but less than 1% of the world’s chocolate is made there. Instead, farmers sell whole cocoa pods to the first of many middlemen who eventually export the cocoa beans to chocolate makers in Belgium or France. Tim McCollum and Brett Beach founded Madécasse in 2008 to keep more economic benefit within the island nation.