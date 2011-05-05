The 10 Most Innovative Companies in India



01 / Shaadi.com >>

For proving that marriage, Indian-style, works online as well as off. This year, the world’s largest matrimonial site plans to open retail sites for marriage counselors for its 20 million registered users.



02 / Tata Motors



For leveraging its knowledge of the Indian market. Since the launch of the Indica in 1999, Tata Motors has launched products such as the Nano, Aria, Indigo and a host of commercial and utility vehicles that meet the particular transport needs of Indian consumers and businesses.

03 / HarVa

For expanding India’s outsourcing industry to rural areas. Created to “harness the value of rural India”–and head off the loss of outsourcing businesses to even lower-cost locations than Bangalore or Mumbai–HarVa is one of India’s first rural business process outsourcing (BPO) operation. HarVa trains young rural people, especially women, to develop technical skills, from data entry to software testing.