The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Media



01 / Univision >>

For pleasing its Latino base, and threatening the TV network establishment. Univision reaches 95% of U.S. Hispanic households, making it one of the top five networks in any language.



02 / The Huffington Post



For creating an online aggregator and tech-savvy news site–and getting acquired by AOL for $315 million.

03 / Discovery Communications



For making bold programming moves. Their partnership with Sony and IMAX will create the world’s first 3-D network. The launch of the Oprah Winfrey Network may not being going as planned, but with the recent schedule changes and a new push of its celebrity shows, we’re not willing to count Oprah out yet.