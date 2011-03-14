How Japan’s Quake Disaster May Damage Tech Business

The ongoing disaster in Japan is an unprecedented human tragedy. And there are less immediately pressing but still considerable side effects–Japan is a key location for much of the world’s high tech industry. How will the earthquake and tsunami effect the industry?

NAND flash

NAND flash memory is hiding inside your iPad, iPhone, SD cards, and pretty much every other tablet being made–it’s the type of static memory that acts as long-term storage because, unlike normal RAM, it retains the data when there’s no power flowing to the chips. Toshiba, which holds around 35% of the world’s NAND flash market, suffered a power outage in a key production facility in northern Japan during the disaster. And though the scope of the impact hasn’t been revealed, a brief power glitch in December caused production in January and February to fall by 20%.

SanDisk has its own facilities in Japan and reported that although there was a power outage, and damage to a number of in-production chip materials occurred, production quickly resumed and the company expects a minimal impact to its supply chain.

DRAM

DRAM is a static memory system that’s speedy, reliable and volatile–it loses stored info when there’s no power. Reports today suggest DRAM chip suppliers are now not offering new quotes for sales after the Japanese earthquake, because they can’t guarantee supply of raw chips from wafer fabrication plants in Japan–and hence can’t offer meaningful prices to clients. Attention is focused on three facilities: Elipda, Shin-Etsu, and Sumco. Market prices for some types of DRAM chip rose today by around 7%.