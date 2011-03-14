iFive: Facebook’s Groupon, iPad 2 Sells Well, No NFC in iPhone 5, Stumbleupon Adds Paid Ads, AT&T Caps DSL Downloads

1. Facebook ‘s leaping aboard the daily deals/coupon bandwagon, and will be testing out its own Groupon-like service in a limited list of U.S. locations. It’s a modification to its existing Deals program, and will be curated with ad partners to keep the quality of offerings high. If Facebook really embraces the notion, it could be a big threat to systems like Groupon, Living Social and others merely thanks to Facebook’s enormous reach.

2. Apple‘s flagship product right now is the iPad 2–it went on sale Friday, but how well did it do? Estimates are rolling in right now, and it looks good: Several sources say the iPad 2 totally sold out within hours of its retail launch on Friday at all retail outlets, and stock wasn’t replenished over the weekend. At upwards of 500,000 units, it could represent Apple’s most successful product launch yet–twice as many as iPad 1.

3. Meanwhile there’s a less satisfying rumor about Apple’s next big product–the iPhone 5. It had been thought the device would support NFC wireless credit card payments, thanks to a number of separate clues, but a new rumor from insiders in U.K. cellphone operators suggest Apple is skipping the technology because there’s no agreed international NFC standard, which is something that’s held Apple back before.

4. In its next step toward monetizing its services, Stumbleupon (a website discovery system) is adding a paid ad platform today. Different than its existing ads, which push traffic to publishers, the new system “Paid Discovery” will inject rich content ads directly into Stumbleupon user’s update streams, and by paying to advertise, partners get access to rich demographic data to aid targeting.

5. Is the end of unlimited downloads looming? AT&T has revealed plans to place a 150GB limit on regular DSL customers (and 250GB to Uverse folk) with charges for overage of $10 for every 50GB. The move is to even out traffic–with 2% of users consuming a “disproportionate” amount of bandwidth, according to AT&T, and the average user consuming just 18GB per month.

