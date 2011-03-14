Executing an Innovation Strategy

All strategies are designed to improve performance, which

means you are going to do something different than what you are doing. Whenever

you establish a new strategy, you are establishing a desire to change

something. Whether it is

incremental or innovative, managing strategy execution is managing change.

As the diagram shows even incremental strategy has a slope

to it, meaning that some change management is going to be called for. To increase performance over time,

either path requires changes in how the organization operates. Yet clearly, the

change management process for an innovative strategy will be much more

significant than for an incremental strategy.

For many companies, strategic plans are incremental in

nature and very close to operating plans.

These are mostly plans to improve operating effectiveness and extend the

current business model. But when

you are setting a strategic direction that is innovative, trying to manage the

strategy execution the same way will be devastating and unlikely to succeed.

What determines an innovation strategy is the degree by

which you are making changes to the basic business model. This model is the norms, rules, metrics

and processes of how the organization produces its results. (For a more detailed description of

this refer to Harvard Business Review Article “Reinventing Your Business

Model”).

Innovation strategy requires a different focus that

addresses the forces within your organization that are operating mostly under

the surface at the unconscious level.

Mostly we pay attention to what we do and how we do it, what we can

observe and measure. The

forces associated with the activity we perform.

And there are other forces operating within our organization

that we also need to pay attention to.

There are relationship patterns that are unconsciously affecting

results. For example somehow

everyone knows to go to Bob for any of the key issues around fulfillment. But there is no identified process that

says, “go to Bob”.