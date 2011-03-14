Star.me Makes the Web Messier, More Fun

Ze Frank, the performer and humorist who once won a Webby for his personal website, is a guy who is plainly awed at the oddity of human beings on the Internet. He says the blue-and-white sterility of our popular social networks– Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , Foursquare –is threatening to choke out the messy, weird home-made kitsch once typified by MySpace pages and message boards. That kitsch has value, Frank claims, and he has a new startup he says may help restore it.

“Messy is a perfect word,” he says of the MySpace era. “There was a wonderful moment in design back in 2005 where the ability to build a website became more common,” he says, “and people began creating websites simply for wonder.”

Back then, many of us glibly thumbed our noses at the half-broken, day-glo themes people built on MySpace. But these days, our Facebook profiles are looking a little less like personal pages and more like RSS readers.

Frank’s new startup Star.me, which is venture-backed and partnered with Microsoft for its HTML5 development, is a loosely organized Web game that lets people exchange virtual goods for free. Stars, actually. Similar to the kind you got in fourth grade for spelling, say, “barbecue” correctly.

Where Do New Stars Go? (Aw!)

What makes stars sort of ingenious is that they are apropos of nothing but your present sentiment toward another person. You don’t have to accumulate some kind of “points” to earn or send a star; you don’t have to check in somewhere; you don’t have to buy something. If you think your friend is cool, or funny, or badass or whatever, you can award them one of many outlandish, graphically rich stars using only their email address, Facebook name or Twitter handle. (If you haven’t signed up, your stars accumulate on an open page until you claim it by verifying one of those accounts.)

“Virtual goods right now are far too transient,” says Frank. “They’re like greeting cards. They just get thrown away.” But Frank expects his stars to be “somewhere in between” transience and permanence–like real-life goods, some of which are treasured, others of which get lost.