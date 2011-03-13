Christopher “moot” Poole’s Canvas Brings the Fun of 4Chan Mainstream

Like your daughter bringing home an ex-convict for dinner and saying that he’s actually a “really good guy,” Christopher “moot” Poole explained how the virtue of 4Chan–instantaneous collaborative creativity–could overshadow its darker, dirtier proclivities by gaining new life in a project called Canvas.

Canvas is a modernized, re-thought message board that deals mostly in images and short comments, not text posts, and feels less like a sleazy Internet saloon than 4Chan does. Poole called 4Chan a “barebones website” that, like most forums, was built on antiquated ideas using antiquated software. Unlike older message boards, Canvas will prioritize pictures, games, social networking, and other nowadays tech instead of long text posts. The shocker: iIt’s built on the Facebook API.

What’s Up With Facebook Integration?

Poole and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have historically had an antagonistic relationship, and Poole made a point of saying that hasn’t changed. “Mark Zuckerberg has said that anonymity represents a lack of authenticity,” he said during his speech’s opening, countering that “anonymity is authenticity.”

But with his plug for anonymity complete, Poole explained that Canvas needs Facebook Connect largely because it wants the kind of people who use Facebook within its walls. Facebook login is a “first pass at weeding out your more casual trolls,” he said, referring to 4Channers or other pranksters who might want to go in and spoil normal netizens’ good time. Users on Canvas have the opportunity to attach their real names to whatever they say or create on the site, but by default Canvas posts are anonymous as on 4Chan.

A Billion Jokes Served