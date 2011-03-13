Why Scvngr’s “Chief Ninja” Is the Talk of SXSW

Thousands of SXSW -goers packed like dominoes onto the escalators of the Austin Convention Center on Saturday, waiting to hear Seth Priebatsch, the 22-year-old founder and “chief ninja” of Scvngr , proclaim the future of location-based apps. “The last decade was the decade of the social layer,” Priebatsch began. “Now, the game layer is coming.”

Dressed in trademark orange garb (with orange glasses to match, perched atop his head), Priebatsch was expectedly bullish about the future of Scvngr and peers like Foursquare, Gowalla, and Facebook Places. In fact, Priebatsch (admirably) used much of his time before the pulpit arguing that

properly engineered game mechanics could improve not just consumer

loyalty, but also education, environmental regulation, and philanthropy.

But he also criticized today’s location apps for their narrow appeal and poorly engineered games, saying that the rewards for check-ins were still too lame, the rules too restrictive, and the marketing potential essentially untapped.

To capitalize on the gap, Scvngr released a new app this week called LevelUp, which is a separate app from the original Scvngr game. Instead of games and challenges, LevelUp offers users better and better rewards and discounts for returning to a business or brand more than once, much the way accruing status in a video game can increase a player’s powers. (The original Scvngr app, which lets groups of friends compete in “challenges” tied to a certain place, doesn’t contain any advertising or collect any monetizable data.)

The Game Matters

While the rest of SXSW has shown the tech industry congratulating itself on the explosive growth of Foursquare and Facebook Places, and the participation of powerful brands like the Gap (a Facebook Places partner) and Pepsi (a Foursquare partner), Priebatsch says that location-based services are still relatively powerless: They aren’t good at building loyalty for the businesses that market with them, and they don’t reach a large enough audience to support effective national brand campaigns.