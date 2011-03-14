Say “Thank You” or Else!

It’s a little like knowing what tomorrow’s winning lottery numbers would be. Chance are–you could stand on a street corner and shout them out–and most folks would just shrug their shoulders and think you’re nuts.

That’s kind of how it is with Gary V.

Some folks think he’s nuts. But when he lays out his vision of how business is going to be massively disrupted by the web, you’d be crazy not to pay attention.

Flash back in time. There were companies that though the Internet was a fad–companies like Blockbuster and Borders. Meanwhile Amazon and Netflix saw the future–see how that turned out?

In Gary’s new book, The Thank You Economy, he makes a passionate case for the new social web, what we call today ‘Social Media’, as driving a change in the way things are bought and sold. In fact, the very way the economy works. He dismisses the phrase ‘social media’ because he says it lulls brands into a false sense that ‘social’ is just another kind of ‘media’ to be purchased. But Gary’s emphasis is on the ‘social’–and on brands and companies having real, personal, one to one relationships with their customers.

The great thing about reading Gary V is that he’s lived transformation he’s preaching. The son of immigrants, he remembers sweeping up the family liquor store when a customer came and tried to redeem a $4.99 discount coupon on a bottle of wine they’d bought the day before for $5.99. The store manager said no, and Gary knew even then that dollar had cost the store a customer for life. Flash forward and Gary–who’s grown the store Wine Library in to a 50 million dollar business finds that he’s able to have one one one relationships with his customers. Responding to questions, sharing tips, and being human by connecting on the web.