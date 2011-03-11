How a Billion-Dollar Idea Came From One Question

What’s the secret to Brainsteering? As it turns out, there are two. First: if you ask the right questions, answers and good ideas soon follow. And second: the right process for consistently generating breakthrough ideas looks very different from what you’ve probably been taught.

Obviously, many layers of subtleties lie beneath these two simple secrets–and those layers are what this book is all about. But before we dive into those layers, perhaps you’d like a little convincing about the power of our two core principles.

Asking the Right Questions

Let’s look at the first secret of Brainsteering: If you ask the right questions, answers and good ideas soon follow.

How powerful can a single Right Question be? Let’s visit the scene of a lunchtime discussion that took place in 1981 at a restaurant in Houston, Texas. Four years earlier, Apple Computer had legitimized the personal computer industry by introducing the Apple II, the first mass-produced personal computer. With a central processor and keyboard unit, disk drives, and a separate monitor that was about the size of a small television set, the Apple II stood about two feet tall. Transporting it required a suitcase-like box.

Then IBM followed with the IBM PC. It combined the disk drives and processor into one unit, but separated the keyboard and kept an independent monitor (also the size of a small TV). It stood about twenty-one inches tall and was heavier than the Apple. IBM allowed other manufacturers to copy its technical details, so a variety of tall, heavy machines nicknamed “PC clones” flooded the market.

In 1981, three Texas Instruments executives–Rod Canion, Bill Murto, and Jim Harris–met over lunch at a restaurant in Houston. Their discussion came to center on a single question: “How could we design an IBM-compatible computer that would fit into the overhead bin of an airplane?” By the end of that lunch, the three execs had agreed on all the major design requirements–and the result was Compaq Computer Corporation, which was founded in February 1982 and grew to over a billion dollars in annual sales in less than four years–all on the strength of that one product.