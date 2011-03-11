How Smart Design Made a Home-Energy Device Simple Enough for Your Grandma to Use

It’s not easy to design a home energy monitoring device that people actually want to use and pay for. As evidenced by Tendril’s recent decision to nix its IDEO-designed dashboard, not even slick devices that look like they came straight from the Apple store will necessarily make it to market (the $200 price tag was deemed too expensive). Enter EnergyHub, a consumer-facing energy management company that thinks it has a solution to the energy monitoring device quandary.

The company has been selling the EnergyHub dashboard (now known as Home Base), a touchscreen dashboard that combines temperature control and home-energy management, since 2009. The device connects to power strips, sockets, thermostats, and smart meters when available to provide users information about and control over their energy use.

Now, with the help of Smart Design, EnergyHub has designed an updated Home Base dashboard that it thinks will appeal to a broader set of users. The old dashboard is pictured below, while the new one is above.

“After a year of experience in utility trials and with testers, we had a sense of what we liked and what we didn’t like. It was time to put a professional level of polish on it,” says EnergyHub CEO and co-founder Seth Frader-Thompson. So EnergyHub turned to Smart Design, a company that has worked with everyone from OXO and Nike to HP and Microsoft.