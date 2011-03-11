Miami the Flirtiest City in the U.S., Says Badoo

Do you want to move to the U.S. capital of flirting? If so, let’s hope you like nightclubs and gaudy clothing, because you’re headed for Miami. The folks at Badoo, a multi-lingual social networking site, have just released a study on the “most flirtatious” cities in the country. Here are the top 10, in order:

1. Miami

2. Boston

3. San Francisco

4. and 5. Tampa and New York (tied)

6. Orlando

7. Los Angeles

8. Houston

9. Chicago

10. Phoenix

What a puzzling list! It squares with none of our intuitions. Boston is the second most flirty city? Tampa comes out near the top? Where’s Las Vegas? Or does the data that happens in Vegas stay in Vegas?

More likely, the survey isn’t especially scientific. First of all, there’s Badoo’s definition of what counts as “flirting.” It’s any contact initiated through its site with a stranger–the average Miami resident on the site does that 18.5 times a month. But what if those all come from a few dozen extremely sad people who send out unreturned chats hundreds of times a day?

Secondly, the press release that went out with the survey offered “3 possible explanations” for why Miami out-flirts other U.S. cities.

The first is that Miami residents are already big users of social networks like Facebook–and Badoo is used by the same age groups, but for meeting new people while Facebook is more about keeping up to date with your friends. Second, Miami has a sizeable Hispanic population and Badoo is hugely popular in Latin America with over 2.4m users in Brazil, 1.8m in Mexico, 750k in Argentina, 700k in Columbia, etc… Third, Miami is a city full of young people and continues to grow…. Lots of guys and girls stay in the area after graduating college or move there for the climate and lifestyle. Badoo is perfectly positioned to provide a social, local and mobile solution to meeting new people to this young demographic because most of its users worldwide are 18 to 35 year olds.

We can’t help but notice that each and every one of those explanations doesn’t explain anything at all, but is simply a marketing bullet point about Badoo. Badoo is “for meeting new people”; it’s “hugely popular in Latin America”; and it’s “perfectly positioned to provide a social, local and mobile solution to meeting new people…”