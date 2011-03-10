Sticky, Not Smarmy: How to Introduce Your Startup

Yesterday, the new service Eightbit.me launched; for its first move, the HTML 5 social game changed your Twitter avatar to an 8-bit character image of your own design–without your express permission.

Profile image updates tend to wash over Twitter and Facebook in waves, often tied to solidarity for political causes or tech holidays like Blue Beanie Day in support of Web standards. Like a hashtag imposed as an alpha image layer, an altered avatar acknowledges your interest in a group, movement, or subculture that swells to critical mass in a small group. Logging in one morning, you notice a few friends have changed their avatar, then more, then that guy who never changes his profile image, piquing your interest and leading you to an explanation of the new image style, usually accompanied by a video tutorial or a simple image generator so that you, too, can create a new avatar.

It was Mangatars in August 2008; you personalized your Manga with hair, clothing, background, and text. That last field is important, as someone else could pick all the same character options, but have a different name on their shirt, for example, opening up infinite variations.

In Eightbit.me, you pick skin color, hair style, clothes, and shoes in an interface designed to be simple, and yet this simplicity, so crucial to welcoming new users, leads to an 8-bit version of you that feels generic. Unlike the wildly popular Instagram content (the service for mobile images with hipster filters on top), the 8-bit avatars don’t feel special enough to share. The payoff from the few minutes it takes to claim a username and join a service feels like a bum deal here, nudging our discomfort in digital representations that rob us of the nuanced online selves we work to maintain.

It’s not that the 8-bit characters aren’t fun; it’s that the 8-bit characters aren’t enough like us. Are we interchangeable?