A Tale of Two UI’s: Tunisia Goes Open-Source, Hungary Uses iPad for New Constitution

The worldwide political chaos of 2011 is spurring one fascinating side effect–constitutional conventions in Europe and Africa are turning toward iPads and open source software to construct their countries’ new rules of government.

In Tunisia, the post-revolution government is using the popular PiratePad collaborative, open-source text editor to help construct their constitution. The idea appears to have originated with Slim Amamou, a blogger with deep roots in the hacker community who’s ascended into the upper echelons of Tunisian politics to become a Tunisian cabinet member.

In a Twitter posting, Amamou invited Tunisians to propose changes to the country’s new constitution online:

Modifions collaborativement la constitution. On va voir ce que ça donne http://piratepad.net/4BHO1W6B5q

(Let’s collaborate to modify the constitution. Let’s see what will happen.)

Over at the TechPresident blog, Micah Sifry notes that the move is stirring debate in Tunisia:

Judging from the chat thread that emerged on that PiratePad, one very tough issue emerged–whether a new Constitution for Tunisia could exclude references to Islam as the religion of the country, or to God. And that was with a relatively small number of people actively commenting.

Tunisia is currently in the process of electing a constitutional council to write the new document; Amamou’s move is intended as a preemptive strike intended to shape the debate surrounding the future constitution.