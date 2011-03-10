Driptech Makes a Splash as China Invests $600 Billion in Water Conservation

China is getting ready to invest over $600 billion in the next 10 years in water conservation, as announced in its latest five-year plan. Why? Because water inefficiency and drought plague the nation. And that’s exactly why a small, but growing, for-profit social enterprise, Driptech, is aggressively expanding in China.

Driptech was started back in 2008 by Peter Frykman, and the idea grew out of Stanford’s popular Design for Extreme Affordability class. The idea was to give smallholder farmers an alternative to the more expensive, large-scale pressurized irrigation systems that lead to excessive water waste. Frykman came up with the idea to line rows of crops with a simple polyethylene plastic punched with holes so that water could go directly to the roots of crops, rather than flood an entire plot of land. Named Driptech and now in operation across China and India, the $100 technology reduces water usage by 30%, making it a highly attractive option to small-scale farmers who want to save costs.

“In India, it’s the farmer that’s responsible for paying for water and diesel pumps,” Driptech’s Director of Business Operations Jean Shia tells Fast Company.

“In China, the government benefits more, because they’re responsible for providing water. So we have different channels set up in each country to benefit multiple stakeholders.”

Driptech is expanding through a variety of partnerships with NGOs, government, and the private sector that help retail or distribute the product in rural India and China. The company is in the midst of a number of deals still in discussion. Large multinational retail partners are in the picture as potential partners, indicating the sense of scale the company aspires to.