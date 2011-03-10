NPR Scandal Explodes Plans for New Social Media Campaign

By now, many have heard about the undercover video of NPR’s outgoing Senior Vice President for Development Ron Schiller railing against Tea Partiers and how NPR would be better off without public funding. But what most don’t know is that the comments, particularly the funding talk, theaten to derail a new social media campaign NPR was planning to launch–one aimed at saving the very government funding Schiller said NPR could do without.

Before the somewhat manufactured scandal, Fast Company had learned that NPR was about to ramp up a sophisticated

social media strategy to rally its politically savvy audience–a plan that included enlisting many of its nearly 800 local member stations. The new scheme was a second phase, coming roughly three months after NPR joined on as one of the partners in a national Facebook campaign spearheaded by American Public Media and the Association of Public Television Stations called “170 Million Americans for Public Broadcasting”

(named after the purported number of Americans who use “public media”).

An official hashtag was already loaded into the firing chamber. (NPR has not been able to provide further details on the social media campaign since the scandal broke.)

Schiller, essentially NPR’s fundraiser in chief, was caught on tape by James O’Keefe, the same sketchy figure who helped bring down ACORN with doctored footage, a pimp costume, and some help from pundit Andrew Breitbart. The video, below, (whose full context may still be revealed), shows Schiller with a group disguised as a wealthy Muslim Brotherhood philanthropic front organization, at a dinner to discuss details of an $8 million donation (seemingly the hoax’s primary bait–NPR declined the donation).

NPR’s response, condemning Schiller’s statements and ousting CEO

Vivian Schiller (no relation to Ron), has done little to quell the aggressive enthusiasm of Republican leaders

renewing calls for public defunding. National headlines are both a

blessing and a curse, as their social media strategy will attempt to

galvanize millions of listeners to write checks and convince President

Obama that public radio shouldn’t be on his chopping block of conservative compromise.