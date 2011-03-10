Ever Fancied Becoming a Hero?

This week the Lady Geeks respond to your pleas for help by showing you
the smartphone apps that can help you achieve your heroic goals.
With
the Nature Needs Heros app from Timberland and Comic Relief’s Red Nose
Day in Your Pocket app, you’ll be wearing a cape and flying with the
Lady Geeks in no time.
Also find out how to find the best restaurants
with Urban Spoon, which is our app of the week.
