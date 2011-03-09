Here’s a Map of the Humanitarian Crisis Hotspots in Libya (Don’t Tell Gaddafi)

A new United Nations-requested project to map the ongoing civil war in Libya is entering uncharted territory. How do you map live military conflict on the web for the use of aid organizations, foreign governments, and expatriates while avoiding sensitive intelligence leaks or endangering the lives of sources?

Many have used the Ushahidi mapping platform to monitor geo-political crises. But Libya is, by far, an unprecedented challenge. Volunteers associated with Crisis Mappers started a project called the Libya Crisis Map on March 1 at the request of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The Libya Crisis Map shows, with a 24-hour delay, live events on the ground in the ongoing Libyan conflict.

Events on the map include updates on military actions, evacuations, movement of refugees, and street fighting. Once tagged, events are given publicly accessible short descriptions, but more detailed information is restricted to users verified by the map’s operators in an apparent bid to keep data from leaking to combatants. Data plotted to the map is put on a 24-hour delay in an effort to prevent the map from being mined for intelligence.

Operating in a war zone also means that, in some cases, the sourcing of events is obscured. The Libya Crisis Map’s operators offer admirable transparency in listing media and non-governmental organization sources used to populate the map. However, informants on the ground in Libya associated with contributing organizations also provide information used to update events. Information on the identity of these informants is not known to general users of the site.

In an email to Fast Company, Crisis Mappers’ Patrick Meier noted that the map was extremely quick to set up and put on the web, taking only “one hour to launch and then regular customization.”

The Crisis Mappers volunteers working on the project consist of an assortment of information technology professionals, online security consultants, and non-governmental organization experts based in the United States, Africa, and Europe. Crisis Mappers describes itself as “the largest and most active international community of experts, practitioners, policymakers, technologists, researchers, journalists, scholars, hackers, and skilled volunteers engaged at the intersection between humanitarian crises, technology, and crisis mapping.” According to Meier, the OCHA activated the task force working on the project and is “providing feedback [on] what data and reports are of most interest to them for humanitarian preparedness operations.”