A Matter of Character

Football coaches love to say that the game builds character. Indeed it takes a strong person to step onto a football field and willingly endure the kind of punishment that players inflict upon one another.

But character is not something that you learn just from

playing a game; it comes from learning right from wrong, too. This lesson came

to mind as I watched Jim Tressel, coach of the Ohio State football team, explain

why last April he had not reported possible NCAA violations to university

authorities.

This explanation contradicted his public statements that he had

learned only last December that Ohio State players had sold memorabilia for

cash and tattoos. As a result, the players were suspended for five games for

the coming season, but allowed to play in the Sugar Bowl. Failure to disclose

such improprieties is something that the NCAA considers a major violation and

something for which a coach could be dismissed.

At the press conference Tressel apologized and said he would

learn from the experience. The athletic director defended him, as did the

president of the university, Gordon Gee. In fact Gee brushed aside any

consideration of dismissal saying that Tressel had done much good work for the

community as well as being a good coach who has won a national title for OSU.

Tressel is one more example of an executive with a blind

spot. When confronted with a breach in the rules, he looked the other way. [This is something he has been accused of

doing for years at Ohio State and at his previous employer Youngstown State.]

Tressel will be suspended for two games and docked $250,000 in fines and may be

subject to further discipline from the NCAA.

Tressel’s conduct makes him human, but does not make him

exemplary. And that is precisely what the administration at Ohio State sought

to do at its press conference. Administrators, professors and coaches set the

example for students to follow. They are responsible for them; we call it “in

loco parentis,” Latin for college officials acting like parents. But when the

university president bends over backwards to praise a wayward coach, he validates

the notion that big-time sports trump academics. Certainly this must be

dispiriting to the school’s many fine professors and hard-working students.

Decades ago humorist James Thurber, a loyal Ohio State

graduate, satirized academic integrity with his comic vignette about Bolenciecwcz, OSU’s All-American

tackle. Bolenciecwcz was a

godlike on the gridiron but woefully human in the classroom.