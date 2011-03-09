Today in Nanotech Developments: The Pretty and the Powerful

Nanotechnology developments continue apace: Brigham Young University has pushed the envelope of carbon nanotube tech and shown how to “grow” complex structures from the stuff. Meanwhile the Navy is interested in using nanotech robots to “grow” new nanotech robots.

Carbon nanotube logos

A team of physicists at Brigham Young University has developed an innovative new way to grow carbon nanotubes into complex structures that are much more precise than has previously been possible. The technique involves building the pattern for the final nanotube structure onto a flat sheet of iron using carbon “seeds” and then blowing a hot gas mixture over this pre-prepared surface. The nanotubes grow up from the seed pattern, tangling and creating a solid shape. This structure is extremely fragile, and hence the team invented a patented process to coat the nanotubes and create a strong, permanent micro-scale structure that could be used for more practical purposes–like building the tiny actuators and switches that will power micro-scale machines and robots.

How did the team demonstrate the technique? By crafting that astonishing 3-D nanotube sculpture of BYU’s emblem shown up above. Ultimately it may be a useful technique for building complicated micro-scale robots and devices, including microfluidic devices for super-fast, novel medical diagnosis reasons.

Navy’s self-building nanoscale robot swarms

Meanwhile, the Navy is soliciting proposals for a new research project that has a very interesting goal: It’s to “develop a swarm of micro-robotic fabrication machines that will enable the manufacture of new materials and components.” That’s pretty science-fiction-seeming stuff, but there’s more–the swarm “should be able to perform material synthesis and component assembly” including “basic operations such as pick and place, dispense liquids, print inks, remove material, join components.”