China’s Health Care Reform Could Save Consumers $1.5 Billion

China announced wide-sweeping health care reforms this week, focusing on building more hospitals, reducing the price of common drugs, banning smoking from public spaces, and increasing state insurance subsidies.

China–despite heavy reliance on government funding for social programs–has developed a curiously excessive reliance on the sales of drugs to fund hospitals, a feature of its health care system that doesn’t quite sit right with the nation’s overarching philosophy–or with its citizens.

“I think that no matter what kind of hospital, you should rely on medical technology and improved services to gain income,” said Sun Zhigang, the National Development and Reform Commission’s deputy director.

The new reforms will lead to a 21% reduction in antibiotics prices, and a 60% increase in subsidies for insurance.

And anti-smoking campaigns have been picking up steam as well. The country piloted several city-specific smoking bans over the last two years and this year marks the first time that an actual smoking ban proposal was made in the government’s newly formed five-year plan. Over one million people die every year in China due to tobacco-related causes.

“China has a double whammy,” anti-smoking champion and Senior Advisor at the World Lung Foundation in Hong Kong, Judith Mackay, tells Fast Company. “Not only are foreign companies marketing tobacco aggressively, but it’s a state industry at the heart of the government.”