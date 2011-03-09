12 Reasons for B2B Marketers to Start Shooting Video Today

Normal
B2C marketers are not alone in
jumping aboard the video marketing bandwagon. If YouTube is any indication, B2B
marketers are increasingly utilizing online vid eos to inform, engage and even
have a little fun. If you think B2B videos have to be boring, check out this
one from Vertical Response.
It’s no wonder of course that B2B
marketers are embracing video given the outsize demand for it. A 2010
survey published by video ad company YuMe,
for example, revealed that 49 percent of respondents shared they are watching
videos daily. More than 66 percent of respondents said they watched more online
video now than they did 12 months ago and 48 percent
expected they would continue to watch more online videos in the future.
If that doesn’t get you
shooting, consider this stat from Forrester Research: Video increases the chance of a front page Google result by
53 times. Let me repeat. You are 53 times more likely to land on the front
page of Google with a video than basic text.
Forrester also reports that adding
video in to e-mails increases click-through rates by two to three times,” says Keith Smiley, a
freelance B2B copywriter in Indianapolis, Ind.
Smiley, a video maven, provides a
fistful of great reasons to use video:
1. Visually demonstrate how
a product or service works
2. Communicate a specific message or
company news
3. As a lead generation tool
4. Case studies
5. Executive summaries and video
versions of white papers
6. Share content from webinars
7. Interview partners and
customers at a trade show
8. Hold a Q & A session
with an expert within your company
9. Give a sneak peak at
product releases
For further evidence, we turned
to Sean
Randles, owner of webVM ltd and UK Partner at FLIMP Media in Manchester,
United Kingdom, who echoes Smiley in some of the uses for video marketing. He
shares that his Web video company creates video versions of pdf case studies,
which he says are “very powerful lead generation tools.” Randles’ other
suggestions:
10. Product visualizations
11. Elevator pitch videos and video brochures.
12. Direct video marketing campaigns using www.flimp.net– which enables
real time tracking of views and response by e-mail address.”
“B2B video is a great way to deliver
dynamic, real content – client testimonials, solution info snacks, event
promotions and new product launches,” says Lindsay Leugers, vice president
of marketing at OneCommand in Cincinnati, Ohio. “We get a great response, even
with the most basic, grassroots of our video efforts – and while polished,
professionally produced videos are great to have, they aren’t always in the
budget. “We’ve learned that being creative and just having fun with the channel
is just as important. Whether we shoot out in the field with one of our Flips
or in against a green screen with a Sony-DV – the content is what really
matters.”
Finally, we love this insight into
video from Daniel Roberts, CEO of Friendly
Human in Atlanta, Ga.
“B2C videos tend to focus on
information (think animated infographics). In B2B, the lead generally already
knows what you do. B2B videos must be less about information and more about authenticity and relationships … the real key for B2B
is to think smaller yet deeper.”
So, if you’ve been a video
couch potato, what are you waiting for? How are you using video to grow your
business? I’d love to hear from you.
Wendy Marx, B2B Pr and Marketing
Specialist, Marx Communications