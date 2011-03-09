12 Reasons for B2B Marketers to Start Shooting Video Today

B2C marketers are not alone in jumping aboard the video marketing bandwagon. If YouTube is any indication, B2B marketers are increasingly utilizing online vid eos to inform, engage and even have a little fun. If you think B2B videos have to be boring, check out this one from Vertical Response.

It’s no wonder of course that B2B

marketers are embracing video given the outsize demand for it. A 2010

survey published by video ad company YuMe,

for example, revealed that 49 percent of respondents shared they are watching

videos daily. More than 66 percent of respondents said they watched more online

video now than they did 12 months ago and 48 percent

expected they would continue to watch more online videos in the future.

If that doesn’t get you

shooting, consider this stat from Forrester Research: Video increases the chance of a front page Google result by

53 times. Let me repeat. You are 53 times more likely to land on the front

page of Google with a video than basic text.

Forrester also reports that adding

video in to e-mails increases click-through rates by two to three times,” says Keith Smiley, a

freelance B2B copywriter in Indianapolis, Ind.

Smiley, a video maven, provides a

fistful of great reasons to use video:

1. Visually demonstrate how

a product or service works

2. Communicate a specific message or

company news