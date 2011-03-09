The Future of the Tablet, and It Isn’t the iPad 2

The iPad 2 is here. It will certainly dominate tablet sales this year, but it is not the future of the tablet. The demand for Tablets is forecast to grow exponentially this year and the iPad 2 and its numerous competitors working in copycat mode are all hoping to cash in on this demand. Apple’s domination of this category, along with the historical failures by big-time competitors like Microsoft, has created a mad rush to create iPad clones. There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 tablets coming out this year, and most of them seem to have no better sense of purpose than to replicate the iPad. This is a doomed strategy, if it can be called as strategy at all. But the iPad and the majority of its competitors are focusing on a very narrow view of what the tablet can do.

As currently designed, tablets are basically expensive video game consoles used as a means to access the Internet, email, and books. But the true potential of the tablet is not in its ability to replace the video game console or the television. Rather, the tablet has the potential to improve our productivity. While the iPad 2 makes some strides in this direction compared to the original iPad (especially with the stronger processor), the focus of most of the enhancements are aimed at improving the entertainment value of the device.

But it is just stronger processing power along with a mindset towards increasing our capacity to do things–not just playing games–which represents the future of the tablet. Recently, a tiny start-up company has built a tablet explicitly designed for students that just might give us a glimpse of the future. The tablet is called the Kno and it has all of the standard functionality of the iPad, such as a touch screen with the ability to rotate on demand, but it really emphasizes the ability to take notes and seamlessly integrate your own thought with the information that you are reading.

While there are numerous subtle differences in the basic orientation of these tablets, a couple of the Kno‘s features are worth noting. First, the Kno comes with a pen, which is too “uncool” for Apple but which is very handy for writing compared to the impractical touch-screen keyboard. More importantly, the Kno has a dual-screen option that really underscores the power of the device. With the dual-screen, users can truly multitask in a way that just is not possible with the single-screen iPad. Users can compare two articles side by side, perform an Internet search and take notes at the same time, and even perform an analysis on one side and document the results on the other. Although the odds are stacked heavily against the Kno succeeding (despite the focus on a clearly defined market), the ideas embodied in the device will likely be used in the successful tablets of the future.