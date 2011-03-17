12 Reasons to Start Shooting Video Today

B2C marketers are not alone in

jumping aboard the video marketing bandwagon. If YouTube is any indication, B2B

marketers are increasingly utilizing online vid eos to inform, engage and even

have a little fun. If you think B2B videos have to be boring, check out this

one from Vertical Response.

It’s no wonder of course that B2B

marketers are embracing video given the outsize demand for it. A 2010

survey published by video ad company YuMe,

for example, revealed that 49 % of respondents shared they are watching

videos daily. More than 66 % of respondents said they watched more online

video now than they did 12 months ago and 48 percent

expected they would continue to watch more online videos in the future.

If that doesn’t get you

shooting, consider this stat from Forrester Research: Video increases the chance of a front page Google result by

53 times. Let me repeat. You are 53 times more likely to land on the front

page of Google with a video than basic text.

Forrester also reports that adding

video in to e-mails increases click-through rates by two to three times,” says Keith Smiley, a

freelance B2B copywriter in Indianapolis, Ind.

Smiley, a video maven, provides a

fistful of great reasons to use video:

1. Visually demonstrate how

a product or service works

2. Communicate a specific message or

company news

3. As a lead generation tool

4. Case studies

5. Executive summaries and video

versions of white papers

6. Share content from webinars

7. Interview partners and

customers at a trade show

8. Hold a Q & A session

with an expert within your company

9. Give a sneak peak at

product releases

For further evidence, we turned

to Sean

Randles, owner of webVM ltd and UK Partner at FLIMP Media in Manchester,

United Kingdom, who echoes Smiley in some of the uses for video marketing. He

shares that his Web video company creates video versions of pdf case studies,

which he says are “very powerful lead generation tools.” Randles’ other

suggestions:

10. Product visualizations

11. Elevator pitch videos and video brochures.

12. Direct video marketing campaigns using www.flimp.net– which enables

real time tracking of views and response by e-mail address.”

“B2B video is a great way to deliver

dynamic, real content – client testimonials, solution info snacks, event

promotions and new product launches,” says Lindsay Leugers, vice president

of marketing at OneCommand in Cincinnati, Ohio. “We get a great response, even

with the most basic, grassroots of our video efforts – and while polished,

professionally produced videos are great to have, they aren’t always in the

budget. “We’ve learned that being creative and just having fun with the channel

is just as important. Whether we shoot out in the field with one of our Flips

or in against a green screen with a Sony-DV – the content is what really

matters.”

Finally, we love this insight into

video from Daniel Roberts, CEO of Friendly

Human in Atlanta, Ga.

“B2C videos tend to focus on

information (think animated infographics). In B2B, the lead generally already

knows what you do. B2B videos must be less about information and relationships … the real key for B2B

is to think smaller yet deeper.”

So, if you’ve been a video

couch potato, what are you waiting for? How are you using video to grow your

business? I’d love to hear from you.

