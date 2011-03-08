Hackers Discover Google’s Unreleased Cloud-Based Music Service

Google‘s cloud-based music service may already be up and running–if you know where to look for it.

A hacker from the XDA-Dev forum found something interesting when he forced the Motorola Xoom Android tablet’s music app onto his Android smartphone: a “Sync Music” feature. So the hacker tested the out the feature. He uploaded the music from his memory card into Google’s cloud, wiped the memory card clean, and found that he was able to pull the music back down from the cloud. Other people have confirmed that the trick works, according to TIME.

Google is reportedly launching a music service later this year that will feature cloud-based storage and a subscription service. No word yet on a release date, but the existence of the “Sync Music” button leads us to believe that it isn’t too far away.

