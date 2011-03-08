Is This Charlie Sheen’s Social Media Guru?

Phillip Daggett-Brunelle is a wedding photographer from New England. He is also, according to a press release on the sketchy-seeming free-press-release.com, Charlie Sheen’s new “social networking & internet marketing guru.” The press release purports to be an article originally in the Associated Press. It hardly follows AP style. Here’s a representative sentence: “Brunelle can also be found on FaceBook at: http://www.facebook.com/phillip814 however he has maxed out the allowable FaceBook friends on his personal page, maybe a fan page coming soon for him too?”

The press release says that Sheen “has sought out a social netwokring [sic] and internet marketing guru, Phillip Brunelle, to keep his online presense [sic] growing strong and increasing his fans despite the downfall of being fired.” (Being fired and Sheen’s meltdown, in Daggett-Brunelle’s world, are not the cause of Sheen’s becoming a new Internet obsession, and present a threat to the embattled actor’s following.) Daggett-Brunelle’s job description is bizarrely specific:

“Two challenges already given to Phillip Brunelle are to 1) Begin a brand new twitter account (which Brunelle has done, and you can follow at: https://twitter.com/phillipbrunelle ) and he must get over 1MIL Twitter followers within a week and then 2) To start a wild-fire rumor online, which we should expect to be seeing soon, whether or not the rumor will be true or just a rumor is has not yet been released, but we will know for sure soon.”

Daggett-Brunelle is hardly the first relatively unknown local trickster to hitching a ride on a shooting star as he flames out, but his use of social media to short Sheen’s celebrity is noteworthy. He seems to have gotten the idea for his new self-appointed post from a tweet Charlie Sheen sent out yesterday, announcing that he was, indeed, looking for a new social media intern, for an 8-week paid rotation this summer: “Do you have #TigerBlood? Are you all about #Winning? Can you #PlanBetter than anyone else? If so, we want you on #TeamSheen as our social media #TigerBloodIntern!” reads the job description. (Sheen’s tweet was itself paid for by Internships.com, the first fruits of Sheen’s signing with Ad.ly last week. Sheen didn’t write the tweet himself, reports the L.A. Times, though he did sign off on it.)

All of which was enough, apparently, to get Daggett-Brunelle’s human blood pumping and to prompt him to start a new Twitter account.

So who is this guy, anyway? Daggett-Brunelle is a wedding photographer, paranormal investigator, and suspected scam artist from New England. According to the Herald News, in 2009, the 29-year-old Brunelle (né Daggett; he took the name of his male partner, and his Facebook page uses a hyphenated version) claimed to have won the lottery twice in one day, including a $1 million jackpot.