Nearly 20% of Female Chinese Managers Are CEOs

Among China’s female workforce in managerial positions, 19% hold the title of CEO, according to the Grant Thornton Business Report released this week. That’s 10% higher than averages in Europe and 14% higher than averages in the United States, according to the report.

Thailand came in first at a whopping 30% of female managers holding the title of CEO and Taiwan came in third at 18%, pointing to a possible emerging trend in Asia for women to more routinely hold the position of CEO. (The exception is Japan, where only 8% of senior managers are women.)

Also of note is that of the companies that employ women in senior positions, 69% work in financial departments, not the so-called softer area of human resources.

“With China becoming an economic powerhouse, its society offers more opportunities for women’s development,” said Xu Hua, chairman of Grant Thornton Jingdu Tianhua.

Women in China also make up half of the University student population and 34% of senior management, a 3% increase from two years ago. In the rest of the world, the number of women in senior management positions has actually decreased, from 24% in 2009 to 20%. With Asia increasing in global stature and as the region is increasingly willing to try different approaches in business and innovation, out of sheer competition with the West, the emergence of women may become the new trend.

