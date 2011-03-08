Employees at Four Seasons Will Give You the Shoes Off Their Feet

I often hear senior managers rant about how much they love their employees, their awesome customer service and how much they value diversity and inclusion. And there are often times when I those words that I think, “blah, blah blah,” because I know the actual practices of those organizations, and their employees and customers are not very happy with the ways these companies do business, nor do they leverage diversity and inclusion.

So I was very

happy to meet someone whose organization’s actions actually were in alignment

with his or her stated values of inclusion, caring for customers, and holding

their employees in the highest regard.

I recently met Isabel

Porzecanski, Director of Human Resources

for the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, Florida when we both spoke at a human talent management conference in Bogota, Colombia. I was intrigued

by the way she talked about her hotel’s workplace culture and decided to learn

more.

She told me that the workplace culture of the Four Seasons is

based on the belief that employees are the most important asset, and are respected

for the work they do, as individuals with diverse talents, skills and

experience. “We are a very

democratic organization, in that we treat each other as peers. People can come and talk to me anytime

without making an appointment. We actively practice the open door policy. I think

it’s clear to the employees that they pay my salary.”

I’ve worked in hotels where

employees were not allowed to taste the food they served, and what they were

allowed to eat, was some funky pasta, and wilted lettuce. Porzecanski said that the executive

chef in her hotel oversees the employee cafeteria, and takes pride in what is

served. “We want our employees to know that we care about what they eat, and

their well-being.

“If our employees feel cared

for and empowered, they will in turn care about our guests, and find creative

ways to meet and exceed their needs.”

Isabel shared a great example of this, “When one of our guests was

getting dressed for his wedding, he realized he had forgotten his shoes. He ran

downstairs and asked the doorman for the nearest shoe store. Knowing that the

wedding was starting in 30 minutes, and that the groom would never make it to

the store and back, the doorman asked him for his shoe size. Discovering that they both wore the

same size, the doorman switched shoes with the groom who was on time and

dressed appropriately for his wedding.”

Anyone who has ever been in

a restaurant or a store and heard some music they liked but didn’t know the

artist or name of the song will appreciate this next story she shared with me.