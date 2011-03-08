The Secret Life of Customer Advisory Boards, Part 3

Our last two posts, Customer Advisory Boards, Part 1 and Customer Advisory Boards, Part 2 , showcased the definition and design of customer advisory boards. Let’s say you succeeded in these first two steps in your CAB strategy: Design and Recruitment. How can you keep the CAB vibrant for years to come?

Set the stage for success by creating a high-impact meeting framework and follow up strategy.

After interviewing over two dozen B2B companies who actively manage CABs, I discovered strategies they have in common that keep CAB programs vibrant:

1. Allocate ample meeting preparation time. Well-established CAB program leaders told me that it is not unusual for each executive sponsor to invest at least 15-20 hours per quarter in preparatory activity. Provide the agenda at least a week in advance to participants, and don’t be shy about requesting they complete homework in advance.

2. Select locations conducive to creative thinking and collaboration. Choose modestly upscale retreat settings over over-stimulating adult playgrounds. The managing partner of a management consulting firm based in Seattle recently chose Las Vegas for an upcoming advisory board meeting, and began to re-consider his choice of location.

3. Create a collaborative container at every meeting. Effective customer board meetings begin with a clear purpose and ground rules. Transplace, a supply chain technology firm based in Dallas, launches every meeting with the mission of “Providing a forum where Transplace customers can share ideas, discuss solutions and plan activities that achieve global supply chain excellence.” Marnie Ochs-Raleigh, CEO of Evolve Systems, says: “During the CAB, you should not complain about other clients, employees or competitors. Instead, focus on what is going well and what needs to improve. I also make a point while introducing each person to the group what the reason was they were chosen to participate and provide a 30 second commercial about their skill set and business. In all things, add value and credit where it is due.”

4. Balance structure with white space. Deb Bradley, Senior Vice President of Client Solutions at Verisk Health, adds “In the early meetings, we found that we were mainly the ‘talking heads’ and provided more of a status update. We found that by asking for topics ahead of time, assigning homework, and then scheduling dedicated time on the agenda for open discussion, we increased the value of the meetings. Also, as the client interaction grew, so did the communication outside of council meetings. Clients began using each other as support groups. Issues addressed between meetings were then shared with the group at the next session.”