BlogHer: How a Network Became a Curated Community

If the first curators were bloggers, which seems likely, then blogging is very much on the early side of the curve in terms of where media is going. Blogging and curation are like parts of a set of Russian nesting dolls, with individual bloggers increasingly becoming link gatherers and curators. And on the network side, the emergence of both blog-content networks and blog-ad networks are providing new sources of revenue for bloggers and new aggregated-advertising opportunity for marketers.

Early on, back in 2005, three extraordinary women noticed that something was missing from the Internet. They knew that women were blogging, but there wasn’t a central organizing place for them to meet, share ideas, and build a community.

As Lisa Stone remembers it: “Elisa Camahort Page and Jory Des Jardins and I originally suggested the first BlogHer Conference to answer a very simple question. People were asking, every-where we turned, ‘Where is a woman who blogs?’ And we thought, ‘Oh, this can be answered.'”

The mission of BlogHer was at first community, and as it grew and evolved with the Web, there was an economic mission as well. The world of BlogHer is separated into two areas: BlogHer.com, which anyone can join and participate in; and the BlogHer network, which is a collection of the best women’s blogs and includes an advertising component and revenue share. The network is curated: only sites that meet the published community standards are allowed to join. And that, Stone says, means advertisers know they are appearing only on sites that have signed off the shared standards for credibility and quality.

Since the launch of the BlogHer Network in 2006, Stone and her partners have seen exponential growth by all measures: traffic, bloggers, and revenues. BlogHer is now reaching over 20 million unique women each month. The network feeds 25,000 blogs that have been reviewed by editorial team members and has a publishing network with more than 2,500 affiliated bloggers.

Says Stone, “Blogging and social media are fantastic opportunities for the entrepreneurial woman, whether she’s a specialist in food, family, or in technology itself. And a cornerstone of her strategy really should be a blog, because as much as I love Facebook and Twitter, and as much as most women in the blogspace do, 140 characters is just not the place where you can provide or ex-change the kind of advice and insight that keeps people coming back every day.”

BlogHer’s unique offering to advertisers is its curated network, which is based on a very specific set of published criteria. The following is a portion of the site’s editorial guidelines: