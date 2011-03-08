8 Must- Reads About Digital Distraction and Information Overload

Digital overload caused by a deluge of

information and frequent interruptions is a phenomenon that you cannot ignore. A recent spate of articles in the popular press highlight the impact of

distractions on our lives. Here are just a few “must read” articles from the

last several weeks:

• Newsweek, Feb 27, 2011 – “I Can’t Think!” – The Twitterization of our culture has revolutionized

our lives, but with an unintended consequence–our overloaded brains freeze when

we have to make decisions. • Time

Magazine, Feb. 11, 2011 – “Wired for

Distraction?” – Like it or not, social media are reprogramming our

children’s brains. What’s a good parent to do? • USA Today – Feb 2, 2011 – “Social Media Users Grapple with Information Overload” • The New York

Times – a 7-part series called “Your Brain on Computers” looks at how a deluge of data can affect the way people think and behave. In addition, a number of books have

appeared that deal with the same topic. Here are some books I have recently

read and can recommend:

• “Web

pages are viewed for ten seconds or less. Fewer than one in ten page views

extend beyond two minutes, an a significant amount of those seem to involve

‘unattended browser windows … left open in the background of a desktop.'” (Weinreich

H, et al, “Not Quite the Average: An Empirical Study of Web Use,” ACM Trans

Web, 2(1), 2008 as quoted in The Shallows, N. Carr, pg. 135.) • “In

2009, it has been estimated, the average corporate worker will spend more than

40% of his or her day sending and receiving some 200 messages.” (Radicati

Group study from 2008) • “Sixty

five percent of North Americans spend more time with their computer than with

their spouse.” (Johnson, Steven, Interface

Culture: How New Technology Transforms the Way We Create and Communicate, 1997; as quoted in The Tyranny of

Email, J. Freeman, p. 95). • “In 2006, one study found that the average U.S. office worker was interrupted 11

times an hour. The cost of these interruptions, in which email plays a large

role, runs close to $600 billion in the U.S. alone.” (Freeman, p. 140). [Note: I

times an hour. The cost of these interruptions, in which email plays a large

role, runs close to $600 billion in the U.S. alone." (Freeman, p. 140). [Note: I

found another study that says this number is $650 billion for 2009].

heart, so I would be happy to get recommendations about additional sources dealing

with digital distraction, information overload, and their impact on the

individual at work and at home.