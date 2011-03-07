Serious Beauty, Looks Matter

Maslow hypothesized that the human need for self-esteem and confidence is at the top of the pyramid in his now epic theory outlining a hierarchy of need. Way above the clear needs for food shelter; etc … Of course Maslow never met an iPhone. As knowledge work gives way to a creative age, it appears also that beauty and the self esteem we derive from attaching ourselves to it, has come of age in a more meaningful way than Maslow ever imagined.

Far from being the premium

non-essential element, beauty may be the only way to survive in the automated

and abundant product and service market we are experiencing today. Said another

way, the performance and function of products and services have reached such a

high state of accomplished parity that beauty, both physical and

performance/interaction based, dictates the success or failure of products. The

same way I suppose that selection is a part of nature and serves to propagate

species. Honeybees are drawn to the most beautiful flowers and fragrances

first. Consider for example any tablet computer or e-reader device. As a group

they are all fantastic and feature equal. Which will endure? I would suggest

that the most beautiful one has the best shot.

A number of years back the

well-known author Virginia Postrel wrote an amazingly insightful and beautiful book, The Substance of

Style. Clearly a book ahead of its

time, in front of the beauty tipping point if you will, well, that time is now upon us.

So how will business react in

the design of products and services, of the way Brands talk about themselves

recently reviewed a book called Built to Love by Peter Boatwright and Jonathan

Cagan, each respectively a Marketing and engineering professor at Carnegie

Mellon University. The book is about heeding the impact of emotions including

the notion that the opposite of emotion is metrics. In many ways it’s about quantifying the beauty and performance

of products. This to me is a clear indicator that the light bulb shining on the

importance of this topic has switched on. In Built to Love the strongest message is that each experience element

of a product or service–semantics, shape, color, texture, sounds, weight, feel,

nostalgia, etc.–can be emotional to people based on different kinds of

criteria. But no matter who or what, the play against emotion will almost never

fail–and the payoff can be huge.

I you make a product or Brand

consider what the expectations for success might be in your world. A 10 percent

increase in sales or volume or profit? 20 percent? 30 percent, perhaps? Can you

imagine 30 percent! What if an investment in making the offering the most

attractive A was the only way to stay in the game and B, delivered 100% or 200%

of expectation. In many ways this is the new normal. The bar has been raised.

Incremental growth is no growth at all.

For the left-brain disposed,

(which means most of business), who have been trained to evaluate almost

everything in terms of metrics, the idea that beauty is the only thing that

counts is terrifying because let’s face it it’s hard to quantify. That said

buying into the theory makes one consider many new aspects of how we are all

affected by beauty and emotion in every product or service we use.

Beauty is the trigger to the

power of the emotional connection that consumers seek in the products they buy

and use, whether they are physical products, services, systems, software

products or brands. Connecting emotionally with a purchase is the new killer

AP. Function is the new table stake. So if you company hasn’t put serious

energy toward it yet, it’s time to get serious about the idea of beauty.