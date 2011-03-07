Don’t Touch My Junk Bro…or Sis

CNN.com posted a story yesterday that got my Steeleworkers all in a frenzy–my Facebook page was on fire. Seems there is a speaker at SXSW this year speaking on what you can learn about business from rock stars. Not a trademarked or copyrighted idea by any stretch of the imagination but exactly what I have pitched to SXSW several years in a row, have written a book on and speak all over the country about.

I spent over 20 years as one of the top rock radio personalities in the country and went on to form several successful businesses as well as become an often-hired motivational speaker. My presentation, “Find Your Inner Rock Star: Build a Stage for Success,” is based on my business book Rock to the Top: What I Learned about Success from the World’s Greatest Rock Stars and based on the time I personally spent with The Rolling Stones, Van Halen, ZZ Top, and more.

So, it was ironic that I picked up a book last night that a former television reporter turned speaker had asked me to review for this blog. Karen Freidman sent me a copy of her new book on business communication, titled Shut Up and Say Something. I opened the book to a random page last night and found myself not only in the chapter titled “Big No-Nos,” but also in the section titled “NO-NO 10: Don’t Steal My Stuff.” (The world works in really mysterious ways sometimes.)

We all know it’s not right to take from others and I want to be clear that I am not saying that the SXSW speaker has stolen from me. I just want to make sure we are all clear on the lesson, best summed up in this section of Friedman’s book:

Everybody can turn their own experiences into stories. There is enough material to circle the world for eternity. Don’t use other people’s stuff. You have your own.

By the way, you CAN learn a lot from rock stars about how to be successful in business. One of the things you can learn is to be confident and believe in yourself. With that said, I know my speech is better. Rock on.

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur and author who travels the country creating rock stars with her “Rock Star Principles of Success.” Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele. You can listen to the podcast version of her Fast Company Leader blogs on iTunes.