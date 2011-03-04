The Truth About Close-Passing Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis is back in the news, this time due to the release of a report by Russian scientists, which the Huffington Post chose to present in pairing with a scary, factually incorrect and very misleading video.

We asked Don Yeomans for comment. He is manager of NASA’s Near Earth Object Program. His comment was:

The Huffington Post video is creepy and all wrong.

Asteroid Apophis will get to within 0.1 AU of Earth in January of the year 2013. In late 2012 and early 2013, Apophis will be observable using both optical and radar equipment. That will be a very exciting time for astronomers, and for the rest of us! Apophis is expected to be visible to the eye alone in the night skies of Europe, Africa, and western Asia, a first for an asteroid in recorded history (as far as we know). Yeomans said:

In fact it will get beneath the geosynchronous satellites [which are 22,000 miles up], the same satellites that are probably used to beam your radio signals to your listeners. So that’s kind of exciting. But it won’t hit the Earth.

The data collected in late 2012 and early 2013 — just two years from now — are expected to make possible a significant improvement in our understanding of the orbit of Apophis and remove any possibility for an Earth impact on April 13, 2036. Or, as David Helfand of Columbia said when EarthSky interviewed him in 2010 on killer asteroids, the risk from Apophis is “essentially zero.”

So Apophis is more a curiosity than a threat, at this point. As things stand today, ignoring the new orbit calculations two years from now (which might change everything I say next), astronomers speak of a “keyhole” through which Apophis would have to pass in 2029, at another sweep past Earth, in order to be on a collision course with Earth in 2036. According to Dr. Yeomans: