YikeBike: Yeah or Nay on the Foldable, Electric Bicycle?

By and large, the bicycle hasn’t undergone major structural overhauls since Germany’s Karl Von Drais slapped two wheels, a seat, and a handlebar together in 1817.

Until now — meet the YikeBike.

If the Segway and the unicycle met, tossed back a few shooters and spun their wheels until one of them got knocked up, Yikes would be their offspring.

Invented by Grant Ryan of New Zealand, this two-wheeled, electrically powered individual transport platform: