Corporate Social Responsibility: How You Can Profit–and Kick Poverty Out

One of my favorite partnerships was formed in 2006 between Danone and Muhammed Yunus’ Grameen Bank. For both of them, Bangladesh was a hot spot for their products: Danone for their fortified yogurt and Grameen for their microfinance. Grameen is known for their innovation, where they provide loans to impoverished clients who start their own businesses: They can earn a sustainable living rather than just receive a handout, thereby finding a skills-based way out of poverty.

Danone has been operating in 45% of the developing world, providing its yogurt, water and baby food. Yet they had not been able to enter Bangladesh while remaining financially viable. So they partnered with Grameen, who had the important local relationships and footing on the ground for almost 25 years. The goal was that Grameen could help Danone create a unique community-based business model.

That’s the critical first step. When we enter into a new territory in Corporate Social Responsibility, we need to partner. Partner, partner, partner… we can’t do it alone. This is especially true if we are going global.

Those of us who are involved in CSR know we need to have experts on the ground. It’s important to establish local buy-in, which can take years of relationship building. And we need to have experience, or rely on those who do. It may sound bland, but these are the day-to-day lessons learned which help us hone our products, services and CSR programs in way that is relevant to the community.

Here’s where we can help each other create winning partnerships. It can be “for-profit/for-profit” partnerships, “nonprofit/nonprofit” partnerships, or in this case, “for-profit/nonprofit” partnerships.

So to do this right, Danone and Grameen entered into a new venture, together. They didn’t just pool their current resources or relationships. It was not just a press release. It was not the famed “collaboration” which sounds all too benevolent, but may lack substance.