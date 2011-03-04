Infographic of the Day: Airbnb, the Expedia Alternative for VC Moguls

Do you know the startup Airbnb? It’s a website listing homes for short-term rent and also crazy rentals — everything from an entire village in Liechtenstein to the same place that Obama vacations at in Hawaii. The point is to offer an alternative to the generic offerings on Expedia and elsewhere. (And incidentally, it’s sort of like Expedia for Silicon Valley power players, with backing from blue-chip VC’s Sequoia Capital and Greylock Partners.)

Anyway, they’ve just celebrated their 1,000,000th booking, and they’re doing it in style, with one of the best promo infographics we’ve seen in a very long time.

Here is a basic summary of the startup’s remarkable growth — first in a nifty little timeline, and then with some impressive top-line stats:

And here’s a map of all the insane places you can rent: