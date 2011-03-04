When Do-Gooders Go Viral

Storytelling is at the heart of most non-profits–nothing sells a mission better than a good, heart-wrenching tale. And SeeYourImpact.org, a young organization cofounded by Microsoft’s Scott Oki, makes storytelling integral to its daily operations.

The model is simple–a donor logs onto the SeeYourImpact website, chooses what type of gift to send–be it a water pump, malaria bed net, wheelchair, or bicycle–and within two weeks the donor receives a brief writeup and photograph capturing the moment the recipient received the gift. And it’s the simplicity, the reward, and the cost–gifts on average range from $10 to $30–that is helping word spread about the non-profit. Even New York Times columnist Nick Kristof thinks the idea is catchy. “Here’s a nifty Kiva-like website that lets donors see the impact of their dollars: http://seeyourimpact.org,” said Kristof in a recent tweet.

“Cofounders Scott Oki and Digvijay Chauhan knew that if they used technology to show people the impact of their giving, it could revolutionize the charitable experience for millions of people,” the company’s Director of Communications, Shari Goetsch, tells Fast Company.

“The more that individual donors see the role their donations play–and

the impact they’re having–the more funding will be available for

life-saving programs.”

Kiva and SeeYourImpact differ in one crucial way–SeeYourImpact facilitates the donation of things and Kiva facilitates investment in opportunity. The very direct and tangible aspect of SeeYourImpact is what makes the idea catchy–and is what will most likely help word spread amid a sea of other web-based non-profits. (Kiva CEO and co-founder Matt Flannery is also on the Board of Advisors.)

“Giving a tangible solution, like a well, or a home

garden, helps you understand the effect your donation has on a

community’s development,” says Goetsch. “For example, as an individual, I

know I can’t end malaria. But I know that I can help end it for one

person through an insecticide-treated bed net.”