10 Ads Worth Sharing, Courtesy Of TED

The folks behind the TED conference have a theory that ads don’t have to be annoying; they can, if done well, be compelling enough to spur viewers to share them with friends. This week, TED announced the 10 winners of its Ads Worth Spreading challenge, which asked entrants to create ads that “raise the bar, elevate the craft and invent new forms of engagement, both online and in general.”

The winning ads range in length from 30 seconds to over 5 minutes, and come from notable ad agencies like Wieden + Kennedy and Ogilvy, as well as lesser-known shops like Venables Bell & Partners and Legs Media. Below, a few of our favorites.

The above video comes from the Savory Institute, which reveals one way to stop the growing problem of desertification.