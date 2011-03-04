How the WWF Translocated a Wounded Wild Tiger in Nepal

January 2011. We crawled through the traffic of Kathmandu, choked with motorcycles and

Indian transports, met Nepal’s charismatic Minister of Environment at a

roadside stand, and together made our way south toward Chitwan National

Park. It was there that we would find a young male Bengal Tiger who

was forced out of Chitwan, an overcrowded haven, and was recuperating

from an injury. I’d accompany WWF staff and the Nepalese government to

move him to the safer and more prey-dense forests of Bardia National

Park in the westernmost corner of the country.

Wild tigers have become something of an anomaly on today’s planet. WWF

scientists across the 13 countries where they still exist recently

completed a census and put the number at about 3,200. Poaching for skins and aphrodisiacs is perhaps the biggest and most

obvious problem. But we all have a role where this precipitous decline

is concerned. Products that we consume or use each and every day–oils, energy bars, soaps, coffee, tea, biofuels, candy–have all torn

up tiger habitat and have played a significant role in obliterating 95%

of the 100,000 tigers that once roamed the wilds across Asia. That’s

why I’m reaching out to a long list of early adopter companies looking

to minimize the impact of raw material extraction on tiger habitat.

That number–3,200–is dangerously low. WWF, our conservation partners in

the NGO community, governments, businesses and celebrities like

Leonardo DiCaprio had all recently drawn a line in the sand for tigers

at a high-profile conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, hosted by Prime

Minister Vladimir Putin. Saving the species, we’d decided, begins with

knowing the whereabouts and behavior of all 3,200 of them. Each and

every one. Nepal is leading the charge.

[Click here for a slideshow and more on the translocation program]

Our to-be-translocated tiger in Chitwan would get set up with a collar

that would make it the envy of any well-respecting cat: a TrackTag and

GPS Plus-2010. The TrackTag unit would take and record 60,000 locations

(called fixes), one every 15 minutes on a single battery. The coupled

GPS unit would send live data via satellite every six hours. In about

18 months the collar is designed to drop and send a signal so we can go

pick it up, analyze the TrackTag data, and understand the roaming

behavior of these big cats. The GPS signal and a little help from our

friends at Google would give us something close to a live feed and assist

us if the animal seemed to be heading in a direction that would mean

trouble.

It’s not a cheap operation. The equipment, tranquilizing, data

transmission and air time run about $16,000 apiece. We’re

experimenting with cheaper options, but for now that number holds my

attention, as does the thought of keeping those data out of the hands

of people looking to make a fortune off selling tigers to wealthy

individuals–particularly in Asia, where vendors are eager for the perceived prestige and

power of including tiger parts in wine, ornamentation, and

pharmaceuticals.