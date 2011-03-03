Quantum Physicists “Depressed” and “Isolated,” Says Acclaimed Quantum Physicist

Yesterday Aaron O’Connell stunned TED audiences with his

description of an experiment three years in the making that for the first time

showed quantum delocalization taking place at the level of a physical, visible

object. In other words, for his PhD thesis, he got a very small piece of aluminum to be in two

places at once.

He did this by first building the world’s most sensitive motion

detector under John Martinis, who does research into quantum computing at UC

Santa Barbara. (His other thesis advisor was theoretical physicist Andrew Cleland). It was capable of detecting motion at the scale of a single

nucleus of an atom. Then he built a device that resembles a band pass filter

found in every cell phone. It’s like a tiny diving board, suspended at one end

so it can easily vibrate, made out of two thin sheets of aluminum surrounding a

specially grown crystal of aluminum nitride. “Aluminum is one of the best

superconductors we know,” O’Connell told Fast

Company. “If you want to make a superconductor you can put a Pepsi can in a

refrigerator—except the refrigerator we built cools things down to just above

absolute zero.”

Once the special device was assembled, they performed the

experiment millions of times, each time lasting just a fraction of a second. In

conditions of dark, vacuum, and extremely cold temperatures, they were able to

show that the tiny object both vibrated and did not vibrate at the same time. A

quantum effect in the real world.