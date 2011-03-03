Storytelling Your Way to Success

If I had to appropriate a trending hashtag for the remarkably colorful career of Peter Guber, I would pick #winning. He has run a record label and a movie studio. He gave the world Kiss and Rain Man. Recently, Guber produced The Kids Are All Right, which received four Academy Award nominations. He also owns a casino and a professional basketball team (Golden State Warriors) under the aegis of his company Mandalay Entertainment.

In Guber’s new book, Tell to Win, he uses the power of his own story as well as those of his astonishing roster of friends and colleagues (President Bill Clinton, Arianna Huffington, Muhammad Yunus, and reality-TV producer Mark Burnett) to identify and bring to life a set of ideas that he says can improve anyone’s storytelling abilities and help them get what they want out of life. “Your own story is a great way to connect with the audience,” he told me when we chatted recently, and he’s right. Here’s an edited excerpt of our conversation about the ideas in Tell to Win.

FC: What’s the story behind you writing this book?



Peter Guber: I’ve been teaching for four decades at UCLA, in the graduate school for theater, film, and television–and more recently in the MBA program. After listening to the business students, there was a feeling that being able to craft your story into an emotional narrative was the “soft stuff” that didn’t count for very much and didn’t need to be coached. As I thought about the successes and failures in my life, I realized that the secret sauce to success is the ability to take facts, bullet points, and data and orchestrate them into an emotional offering so that your audience metabolizes them and then the information becomes resonant, memorable, and actionable.

Stories are a misunderstood, misused, and underutilized asset, and if I could shine a light on them and identify a process, it would be a tremendous benefit. I spent all these years doing stories and now the story is the story. Stories aren’t the icing on the cake; they are the cake!

You’ve been on both sides of the table–pitching ideas and being the person who can green-light a project based on how well it’s presented to you. Why didn’t you connect with this idea earlier?

These things are so inherent in us, you can take it for granted and believe that you either have the storytelling gene or you don’t. My epiphany was to recognize that this ability to tell stories is there in all of us. It’s hardwired.