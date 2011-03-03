Disney Buys HTML5 Gamers Rocketpack, Enhances Web Future for Casual Games

Disney just bought an HTML5 gaming startup called Rocketpack before the new firm is even out of the starting blocks. Does this confirm that the race is on to make casual gaming a cross-platform web experience, versus App Store “big name” games?

Rocketpack, based in Helsinki, just revealed that “through a merger agreement, Rocketpack is now a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, reporting into the Disney Interactive Media Group.” The company dubs itself an “integrated solution for plugin-free browser game development,” and though neither firm mentions a price, speculation has been in the $10 to $20 million range.

Rocketpack was still acquiring startup funding in April 2010, and its novel HTML5 gaming engine (yes, it’s called “Rocket Engine”, revealed more in the video below) was apparently still under development as recently as early last month. In December Rocketpack announced Warimals, a casual game that it dubbed the “first HTML5 Facebook game,” and that’s likely the secret sauce behind the new Disney acquisition.

Facebook has rejuvenated a certain class of online casual game, and turned it into big business (Zynga’s millions are a testament to this), but Facebook remains a “platform” with its own UI, rules of operation, regulations and restrictions. Developing for “the web” is a different matter. Enter Rocketpack–with a new, seemingly hot-stuff game development engine that leverages HTML5 and modern web browser built-in code to let consumers play pretty sophisticated casual games directly on a website, no platform required.

As an added bonus, there’s no need for Adobe’s proprietary (reportedly buggy) Flash protocol, and no requirement for end users to download and install any extra code. This last matter is particularly interesting because though it takes but a few seconds of clicking for a pro-level user to accept a download prompt and install app-specific code from a website, the average non-net-expert user may hesitate and worry, creating a barrier to actually going ahead and playing the game.