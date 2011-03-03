Why Steve Jobs Emceed Another iPad Pep Rally

For many Apple-gazers, the most notable aspect of Wednesday’s iPad 2 launch wasn’t any particular feature of the upgraded device. Nor was it the fact that Apple was launching a v2 less than 12 months after it unveiled the first version of its new tablet; it was the command performance by the person who made it: CEO Steve Jobs.

A little less than two months ago, Jobs, who had a liver transplant in 2009, told Apple staffers he was stepping out of day-to-day operations to focus on his health. While he did say he would stay involved in the company’s strategic direction, Wednesday’s launch would have nevertheless been a perfect moment to demonstrate that the company could do just fine without him.

There are at least four possible reasons Apple decided to go with Jobs as their pitchman. Two of them don’t bode well for the company. One could be promising. And one is, well, you decide.

Possible Reason #1: No one at Apple can sell as well as Jobs

As excellent as Apple’s products are–and certainly, there’s lots to love about the new iPad 2–part of the secret of Apple’s success is in the sizzle. Apple launches are tightly controlled and highly choreographed events, seemingly designed to generate a certain degree of euphoria among Mac aficionados and the people who cover them.

Much of the credit for creating the excitement is due to Jobs himself. It’s hard to resist Jobs’s infectious enthusiasm. On Wednesday, as he moved about the stage unveiling feature after feature, he repeatedly exclaimed, “This is just so cool!” It didn’t come across as the kind of wooden pandering you get from many CEOs. You genuinely walk away believing Jobs has spent the past 12 months drooling over the plans for the iPad 2, as giddy as a school boy anticipating Christmas.