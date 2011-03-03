Entrepreneurship Provides Opportunities for Talented Young Turks

Turkey is in the midst of an uprising. Young people, united and empowered by technology, are pounding at the gates of the old order and demanding that their country’s elites make room for their new ideas.

No, they are not taking to the streets like their Arab and

Persian neighbors, despite sharing some of the same young demographics that

many believe are driving the revolts in places like Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and

Bahrain. In Turkey, a stable democracy with a distinct history and close ties

to Europe, policymakers are looking to the power of entrepreneurship–not only

to create prosperity, but to provide a creative outlet and employment

opportunities to a burgeoning young population. And with the support of

government, NGOs, big businesses and indigenous role models, Turkish

entrepreneurs are rising to the top.

Turkey is Rising. In

the midst of the current troubles in the Middle East, Turkey is often held up

as the model: an Islamic country that successfully made the transition to a

modern, secular, democratic state. Today Turkey’s reputation for stability is

burnished by economic prosperity. The Turkish economy grew almost 8% last year.

Turkey is at the head of a class of post-BRIC emerging economies favored by

investors. Istanbul, the glittering and cosmopolitan commercial center, is

awash in new money. Among its more than 19 million residents, the city counts

28 billionaires, 4th most in the world behind Moscow, New York and

Shanghai.

Turkey is Part of the

Young World. What Turkey has in common with the turbulent nations of the

Middle East and Central Asia is youth. The median age in Turkey is 29: closer to

that of its neighbors in the south and east (Egypt is 24, Saudi Arabia 25,

Syria 21.5) than graying old Europe (EU average 41.5; higher in Mediterranean

nations like Greece and Italy). These

numbers bode well for economic growth, but a youthful population is a two-edged

scimitar that can cut deeply if expectations are not met.

Trouble Lurks Under

the Surface. Turkey’s youth unemployment remains troublingly high. According

to the UN Human Development Index 2008/2009, over 12 million Turkish youth aged

15-24 are poised to enter the workforce over the next five years. Historical

annual new job creation is only 750K (net) at best, including agriculture.

Those numbers indicate that Turkey needs an entrepreneurial revolution today to

avoid a social and political revolution later in the decade.

Entrepreneurship is Key.

Policy-makers and thought-leaders in Turkey understand the importance of

new business creation to future growth and stability. Consequently, a lot of

resources are being devoted to encouraging entrepreneurship, including

conferences, contests, new curricula in secondary and higher education, and

cultural outreach.

I just spent a week in Istanbul and was honored to be the

keynote speaker at the Global Business

Trends Summit (iyiGirisim), where dozens of the country’s most promising

startups got to share insights and network with the country’s best-known

business leaders. The event was co-sponsored by TÜSİAD,

Turkey’s most powerful business lobbying association, and Endeavor Turkey, the

regional branch of a New York-based NGO

that promotes entrepreneurship for social and economic development, plus other

media and business groups.